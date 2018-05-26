Is the UK a facist state yet? Tommy Robinson sentenced to 13 months in prison for showing the truth about Muslim rapists!

Tommy Robinson, considered as a „far-right activist”, as one of very few has been conveying to the public the truth about acts of violence by muslims on inferiors in the UK for years.

He’s also been actively fighting for freedom of speech. The censorship associated with the mythical „hate speech” is something that’s common in the erstwhile Empire.

Just recently, he co-hosted a massive rally – #DayForFreedom – near 10 Downing Street, in which many free-minded people from all over the world participated, including Milo Yiannopoulos and Lauren Southern ( https://youtu.be/IDqzbcVrZso ).

Yesterday, on May 25th, a hearing of 16 of 29 muslims with connections to a grooming gang alleged to have committed a series of rapes and forcing over 100 girls to have sex, some of whom were less than 11 years of age, was taking place at the Leeds Crown Court.

Tommy Robinson was the only person reporting from outside of the Court in Leeds. He was arrested after over an hour long livestream on Facebook.

He was shortly released, and his hearing was scheduled for the same day. After a very short hearing, he was sentenced to 13 months in prison, which is a death sentence according to his right-wing American journalist and activist friend Lauren Southern.

His Facebook video has been deleted, and British journalists have been banned from reporting on the matter. Breitbart news site had to delete their report on Tommy’s arrest.

Next Sunday, Tommy Robinson was due to conduct an interview with Janusz Korwin-Mikke – the chairman of a Polish conservative-liberal party, Partia Wolność (Liberty) – who is set to be the first Polish politician speaking at the famous Speaker’s Corner in Hyde Park.