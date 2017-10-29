Jak wolność to wolność! Młoda Holenderka chce przejść nago przez Australię [ZDJĘCIA/VIDEO]

Sterre, 21-letnia Holenderka, postanowiła zrobić sobie długi spacer wokół Australii zupełnie nago. Jej podróż śledzą na Instagramie tysiące ludzi.

Kobieta zawsze marzyła o takiej wyprawie, ale w rodzinnej Holandii byłoby to dość trudne. Idealnym miejscem wydała jej się Australia z jej dzikimi zakątkami i długimi plażami. Problemem są komary i inne insekty, ale to nie zraziło Sterre do podrózy.

Holenderka wybiera odludne miejsca i pokonuje je zupełnie nago. Jak twierdzi, chce poczuć się zupełnie swobodnie, jak pierwotni ludzie. Nic dziwnego, że te wiele osób zamarzyło, by być w skórze Sterre i zapałem śledzi jej wyprawę.

