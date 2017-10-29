Jak wolność to wolność! Młoda Holenderka chce przejść nago przez Australię [ZDJĘCIA/VIDEO]

Przez
Redakcja
fot. Instagram

Sterre, 21-letnia Holenderka, postanowiła zrobić sobie długi spacer wokół Australii zupełnie nago. Jej podróż śledzą na Instagramie tysiące ludzi.

Kobieta zawsze marzyła o takiej wyprawie, ale w rodzinnej Holandii byłoby to dość trudne. Idealnym miejscem wydała jej się Australia z jej dzikimi zakątkami i długimi plażami. Problemem są komary i inne insekty, ale to nie zraziło Sterre do podrózy.

Holenderka wybiera odludne miejsca i pokonuje je zupełnie nago. Jak twierdzi, chce poczuć się zupełnie swobodnie, jak pierwotni ludzie. Nic dziwnego, że te wiele osób zamarzyło, by być w skórze Sterre i zapałem śledzi jej wyprawę.

Beautiful blue sky as far as the naked eye can see. In the distance a bounty island with white sand and green trees. Why should we stay inside when it's so beautiful outside. Don't get stuck on a place you already know. Open your horizon and dive into the blue just like it did. It brought me more happiness then before. . . . Don't forget to turn on post notifications so you get an instant update when i post a new picture! __________ _____________________________________ #nude #nudeinnature #naturist #naturism #nudist #nudism #nudeart #nudemodel #freethenipples #freethenips #getyourassintonature #sexygirl #sexy #cute #anakedgirl #experiencenaturism #outdoornude #clothesoff #befree #nudity #explorenaked #nakedphotography #naked #nudegirl

Post udostępniony przez Naked travel girl (@a.naked.girl)

