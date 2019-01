Sekrety Hollywood. Sandra Bullock zatrzymała czas dzięki „penisowej kuracji”. Wygląda coraz młodziej

View this post on Instagram

I’ve been inundated with #EGFhollywoodfacial or as cate called it #penis Facial. I wanted to set the record straight on the treatment, the facial includes a cleanse, followed by an intensive TCA peel, LED then a micro-needling machine and an electrifying mask to calm the skin, followed by my ‘secret box’ of EGF serum (Epidermal Growth Factor). EGF is derived from the progenitor cells of the human fibroblast taken way back when from donated stem cells from a Korean newborn baby foreskin. This cell was grown in a lab and I use only the clone EFG cells which are as potent as the original cell taken– which helps to generate collagen and elastin, heal scar tissue and help treat pigmentation and sun damaged skins. FDA approved stem cells and peptides are penetrated deep into the skin using a special electric micro- needling wand. This process allows the active ingredients to be transported deep in the skin by creating temporary micro- channel. Watch EGF in highlights for demo on treatment 💉💉⛏❤️