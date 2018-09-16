Huragan Florence tym razem na wesoło (VIDEO)

Przez
Radosław Żurek
-
fot. You Tube

Huragan Florence nie schodzi z pierwszych stron gazet. Nie wszyscy Amerykanie traktują go jednak śmiertelnie poważnie.

When two teenagers nonchalantly walk in the background of your shot and expose your acting job portraying that you can barely stand in the wind.🤦‍♂️😂🤣🤣 #FakeNewsEverywhere

Opublikowany przez Steve Brooks Piątek, 14 września 2018

