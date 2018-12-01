Zmarł prezydent George H.W. Bush!

Przez
Redakcja NCZAS!
-

W wieku 94 lat zmarł były prezydent Stanów Zjednoczonych George H.W. Bush – poinformował w nocy z soboty na niedzielę na Twitterze rzecznik rodziny.

George H.W. Bush był 41. prezydentem USA. Urząd sprawował w latach 1989-1993. Wcześniej, od 1981 do 1989 roku, był wiceprezydentem w administracji prezydenta Ronalda Reagana. (PAP)

