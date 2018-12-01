Zmarł prezydent George H.W. Bush!

W wieku 94 lat zmarł były prezydent Stanów Zjednoczonych George H.W. Bush – poinformował w nocy z soboty na niedzielę na Twitterze rzecznik rodziny.
George H.W. Bush, the 41st president of the United States, is dead at age 94. In a statement, the Bush family said, “He was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for." https://t.co/Ceo4P3yLkh
George H.W. Bush był 41. prezydentem USA. Urząd sprawował w latach 1989-1993. Wcześniej, od 1981 do 1989 roku, był wiceprezydentem w administracji prezydenta Ronalda Reagana. (PAP)