Zmarł prezydent George H.W. Bush!

W wieku 94 lat zmarł były prezydent Stanów Zjednoczonych George H.W. Bush – poinformował w nocy z soboty na niedzielę na Twitterze rzecznik rodziny.

George H.W. Bush, the 41st president of the United States, is dead at age 94. In a statement, the Bush family said, “He was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for." https://t.co/Ceo4P3yLkh

— Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) December 1, 2018