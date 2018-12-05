Awokado wrogiem numer 1 lewaków i ekologów! Ten owoc też im nie pasuje… tym razem chodzi o mafię

Lewacy tym razem biorą się za awokado! W Wielkiej Brytanii doszli do wniosku, że ten popularny owoc zbyt naraża środowisko naturalne by go serwować w restauracjach. A winna jest… mafia.

Jeden z właścicieli kawiarni „Wild Strawberry” w Wielkiej Brytanii postanowił już nawet poinformować swoich klientów na Instagramie, że tego owocu już u nich nie będzie! Oczywiście z powodów ekologicznych.

„Od dzisiaj nie będziemy już podawać awokado w lokalu. To. Nie. Jest. Żart” – napisał właściciel kawiarni „Wild Strawberry” w Anglii i dodał, że wolą polegać na regionalnych składnikach i nie chcą importować awokado z Centralnej i Południowej Afryki.

„Obsesja zachodniego świata na punkcie awokado spowodowała niespotykany popyt wśród rolników zajmujących się uprawą tego owocu, zawyżając ceny. W efekcie awokado zajęły się meksykańskie kartele narkotykowe. Kontrolując lukratywny eksport tych owoców” – pisze dalej.

„Lasy są wycinane, żeby zrobić miejsce dla plantacji awokado. Intensywne rolnictwo na taką skalę przyczynia się do emisji gazów cieplarnianych i powoduje presję na miejscowych zasobach wody” – dodaje.

Źródło: Instagram