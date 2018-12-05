Awokado wrogiem numer 1 lewaków i ekologów! Ten owoc też im nie pasuje… tym razem chodzi o mafię

Lewacy tym razem biorą się za awokado! W Wielkiej Brytanii doszli do wniosku, że ten popularny owoc zbyt naraża środowisko naturalne by go serwować w restauracjach. A winna jest… mafia.
Jeden z właścicieli kawiarni „Wild Strawberry” w Wielkiej Brytanii postanowił już nawet poinformować swoich klientów na Instagramie, że tego owocu już u nich nie będzie! Oczywiście z powodów ekologicznych.
„Od dzisiaj nie będziemy już podawać awokado w lokalu. To. Nie. Jest. Żart” – napisał właściciel kawiarni „Wild Strawberry” w Anglii i dodał, że wolą polegać na regionalnych składnikach i nie chcą importować awokado z Centralnej i Południowej Afryki.
„Obsesja zachodniego świata na punkcie awokado spowodowała niespotykany popyt wśród rolników zajmujących się uprawą tego owocu, zawyżając ceny. W efekcie awokado zajęły się meksykańskie kartele narkotykowe. Kontrolując lukratywny eksport tych owoców” – pisze dalej.
„Lasy są wycinane, żeby zrobić miejsce dla plantacji awokado. Intensywne rolnictwo na taką skalę przyczynia się do emisji gazów cieplarnianych i powoduje presję na miejscowych zasobach wody” – dodaje.
Dear customers, we have some news for you. As of today, we will no longer be serving avocado in the yurt. This.is.not.a.joke. 🥑 Controversial? Absolutely…We’re as acquainted as the next person to our weekly intake of smashed avocado toast but this is something we have thought long and hard about. Let us explain… 🥑🥑 1. Seasonality. Locally sourced ingredients have been woven into our identity from day one. Whether it’s our home grown courgettes, apples or pumpkins, our menu flexes with the seasons as we let the produce of the Chilterns and surrounding areas inspire and inform our recipes. All our meat is sourced within 25 miles, we use local yoghurt, eggs, Chiltern rapeseed oil, to name but a few. There will always be exceptions, we do not claim never to use a pinch of an Indian spice, a drizzle of Italian olive oil, or a crumble of Greek feta. These are all beautiful things and arguably there is not a local alternative, nor would we want one. Our cooking is inspired by many of the cuisines of the world and it would be contrite to think it should be any other way. However, the sheer quantity in which avos were being consumed was making us feel uneasy as they were so at odds with our local ethos. We believe in this and want to truly practise what we preach. 🥑🥑🥑 2. Food miles. it doesn’t take a genius to work out that food tastes better when it hasn’t been flown 5000 miles. But more importantly, at a time when climate change concerns have never been more real, transporting ingredients in fuel guzzling planes from Central and South America, Africa and beyond just to satisfy our whim for the latest food trend, when we have a plentiful supply of perfectly delicious, nutritious food on our doorstep is just plain wrong. 🥑🥑🥑🥑 3. Sustainability. The Western world’s obsession with avocado has been placing unprecedented demand on avocado farmers, pushing up prices to the point where there are even reports of Mexican drug cartels controlling lucrative exports. Forests are being thinned out to make way for avocado plantations. Intensive farming on this scale contributes to greenhouse emmisions by its very nature & places pressure on local water supplies.
Lewacy w ogóle nie powinni się odżywiać.
