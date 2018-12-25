Świąteczna erupcja Etny. Wygląda pięknie i przerażająco (FOTO+VIDEO)

Mieszkańcom Sycylii towarzyszą w trakcie Świąt Bożego Narodzenia dodatkowe atrakcje. Znacznie wzrosła aktywność wulkanu Etna.

Wulkan był aktywny już od pewnego czasu, tym razem jednak prócz lawy zaczął wyrzucać chmury popiołów wulkanicznych. Wzrosła też aktywność sejsmiczna w okolicy. Odnotowano ponad 100 wstrząsów, a najsilniejszy z nich osiągnął magnitudę 4 w skali Richtera.

Erupcja Etny wygląda pięknie i przerażająco zarazem. Obejrzyjcie filmy i zdjęcia.

