Cała Europa pod śniegiem. Zima dotarła nawet do Portugalii. A to nie koniec opadów (VIDEO)

Przez
Radosław Żurek
-
Petralia Soprana na Sycylii po obfitych opadach śniegu Fot: Luca Sabatino
Petralia Soprana na Sycylii po obfitych opadach śniegu Fot: Luca Sabatino

Niezwykle obfite opady śniegu sparaliżowały południową i wschodnią część Europy. Arktyczne powietrze dociera coraz bardziej na zachód Europy.

Śnieżna zima daje się we znaki krajom naszej części Europy takim jak Słowacja, Czechy a zwłaszcza Austria. Paraliż komunikacyjny dotknął kraje leżące na południu Europy, które nie są przygotowane do walki z takimi ilościami śniegu.

Zimne arktyczne powietrze dociera coraz bardziej za zachód Europy. Przyniosło niezwykle obfite opady śniegu w Alpach gdzie miejscami spadło 100-150 cm świeżego śniegu. Prognozy mówią o dalszych opadach. Mróz i śnieg dotarł do Francji, a nawet do Portugalii co jest rzadkością biorąc pod uwagę bliskość będącego rezerwuarem ciepła Atlantyku.

Austria

Rumunia

Włochy

Grecja

Portugalia

Polska
Śniegu nie brakuje także w polskich górach. Zdjęcia i filmy ukazujące zasypane śniegiem Tatry większość już miała okazję zobaczyć. Tym razem obrazek z Bieszczad, a dokładnie z Połoniny Wetlińskiej.

