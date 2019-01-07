Cała Europa pod śniegiem. Zima dotarła nawet do Portugalii. A to nie koniec opadów (VIDEO)

Niezwykle obfite opady śniegu sparaliżowały południową i wschodnią część Europy. Arktyczne powietrze dociera coraz bardziej na zachód Europy.

Śnieżna zima daje się we znaki krajom naszej części Europy takim jak Słowacja, Czechy a zwłaszcza Austria. Paraliż komunikacyjny dotknął kraje leżące na południu Europy, które nie są przygotowane do walki z takimi ilościami śniegu.

Zimne arktyczne powietrze dociera coraz bardziej za zachód Europy. Przyniosło niezwykle obfite opady śniegu w Alpach gdzie miejscami spadło 100-150 cm świeżego śniegu. Prognozy mówią o dalszych opadach. Mróz i śnieg dotarł do Francji, a nawet do Portugalii co jest rzadkością biorąc pod uwagę bliskość będącego rezerwuarem ciepła Atlantyku.

Austria

Thick snow in Hochfilzen, Austria today, January 6. Report: @frenkie4alll pic.twitter.com/pPY8qyAlUQ — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) January 6, 2019

Huge amounts of snow in Tux, Austria (1200 m). Photo: Pippo Ionauer / La Meteo pic.twitter.com/Zb92KM6fHc — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) January 6, 2019

Enormous amounts of snow in Dienten am Hochkönig, Austria today, January 6! Report: Marjon Velthuis / @AWOETeam pic.twitter.com/JvFvXlGxJW — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) January 6, 2019

Rumunia

Deep snow in Madarasi Hargita, Romania today, jan 6th – thanks to Berekméri Zsanii for the report! pic.twitter.com/Fr9y6t4wSE — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) January 6, 2019

Very deep snow and winter scenes from Borsa, Maramures, #Romania this morning 6th of January…. thanks to Mihaela Timis for the photo! #severeweather #extremeweather #snowfall pic.twitter.com/7FefD5BXgx — WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) January 6, 2019

Włochy

Adriatic sea-effect snow on the beach in Torre Lapillo (Le), Puglia, south Italy yesterday, January 5. Report: Daniele Guerrieri / Meteopuglia in Foto pic.twitter.com/fLbSzK8Db7 — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) January 6, 2019

Grecja

Over 70 cm of snow was reported in Agoriani, Viotia, #Greece on the 4th of January…… Video: Φραγκίσκος via cycloneofrhodes #severeweather #extremeweather #snowfall pic.twitter.com/C55541kVcd — WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) January 6, 2019

Big snow in Eptalofos, Phocis, Greece (832 m) yesterday, January 5. Report: Νάσσο Δράκο / @Arahovameteo.gr pic.twitter.com/sCzpvL7yqx — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) January 6, 2019

Portugalia

Frosty morning with soft rime in Mirandela, Portugal yesterday, Jan 5th – thanks to Paulo Borges for the report! pic.twitter.com/qet4fMJCfK — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) January 6, 2019

Polska

Śniegu nie brakuje także w polskich górach. Zdjęcia i filmy ukazujące zasypane śniegiem Tatry większość już miała okazję zobaczyć. Tym razem obrazek z Bieszczad, a dokładnie z Połoniny Wetlińskiej.