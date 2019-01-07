Cała Europa pod śniegiem. Zima dotarła nawet do Portugalii. A to nie koniec opadów (VIDEO)

Niezwykle obfite opady śniegu sparaliżowały południową i wschodnią część Europy. Arktyczne powietrze dociera coraz bardziej na zachód Europy.
Śnieżna zima daje się we znaki krajom naszej części Europy takim jak Słowacja, Czechy a zwłaszcza Austria. Paraliż komunikacyjny dotknął kraje leżące na południu Europy, które nie są przygotowane do walki z takimi ilościami śniegu.
Zimne arktyczne powietrze dociera coraz bardziej za zachód Europy. Przyniosło niezwykle obfite opady śniegu w Alpach gdzie miejscami spadło 100-150 cm świeżego śniegu. Prognozy mówią o dalszych opadach. Mróz i śnieg dotarł do Francji, a nawet do Portugalii co jest rzadkością biorąc pod uwagę bliskość będącego rezerwuarem ciepła Atlantyku.
Austria
WOW… Enormous snow accumulations in Zell am See-Kaprun, #Austria yesterday morning 5th January…. video by Max Bründl via @buitengebieden #severeweather #extremeweather #snowstorm pic.twitter.com/pF2HVndG5b
— WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) January 6, 2019
WOW!!! Enormous snow in Obertauern, Austria this afternoon 6th January! Report: @Alpenweerman thanks; #severeweather #extremeweather #snowstorm pic.twitter.com/VRPH8AwEz4
— WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) January 6, 2019
Fresh snow in Waidring/Tirol, Austria today, January 6. Report: Günther Aigner / https://t.co/8xcIztBlOE pic.twitter.com/Ibjtg6bFrR
— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) January 6, 2019
Thick snow in Hochfilzen, Austria today, January 6. Report: @frenkie4alll pic.twitter.com/pPY8qyAlUQ
— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) January 6, 2019
Huge amounts of snow in Tux, Austria (1200 m). Photo: Pippo Ionauer / La Meteo pic.twitter.com/Zb92KM6fHc
— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) January 6, 2019
Enormous amounts of snow in Dienten am Hochkönig, Austria today, January 6! Report: Marjon Velthuis / @AWOETeam pic.twitter.com/JvFvXlGxJW
— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) January 6, 2019
Altenmarkt bei St. Gallen, Austria yesterday, January 5. Photo: Carina Fölser / @AWOETeam pic.twitter.com/0rgSIjNTtX
— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) January 6, 2019
WOW…. An enormous amount of #snow in Filzmoos, #Austria this morning 6th January…. Photo via Marco Kaschuba! #severeweather #extremeweather #Snowfall pic.twitter.com/SyWvYO1Xvm
— WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) January 6, 2019
Rumunia
Deep snow in Madarasi Hargita, Romania today, jan 6th – thanks to Berekméri Zsanii for the report! pic.twitter.com/Fr9y6t4wSE
— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) January 6, 2019
Very deep snow and winter scenes from Borsa, Maramures, #Romania this morning 6th of January…. thanks to Mihaela Timis for the photo! #severeweather #extremeweather #snowfall pic.twitter.com/7FefD5BXgx
— WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) January 6, 2019
Włochy
WOW!!! Enormous amounts of #snow in Pizzoferrato, #Abruzzo, #Italy this morning 6th January….! Photo by Neve Appennino! #severeweather #extremeweather #snowstorm pic.twitter.com/x9WdaCBahB
— WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) January 6, 2019
Adriatic sea-effect snow on the beach in Torre Lapillo (Le), Puglia, south Italy yesterday, January 5. Report: Daniele Guerrieri / Meteopuglia in Foto pic.twitter.com/fLbSzK8Db7
— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) January 6, 2019
Petralia Soprana, Sicily yesterday, January 5. Photo: Luca Sabatino / @WeatherSicily pic.twitter.com/ejmqpbDMRh
— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) January 6, 2019
Grecja
Over 70 cm of snow was reported in Agoriani, Viotia, #Greece on the 4th of January…… Video: Φραγκίσκος via cycloneofrhodes #severeweather #extremeweather #snowfall pic.twitter.com/C55541kVcd
— WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) January 6, 2019
Big snow in Eptalofos, Phocis, Greece (832 m) yesterday, January 5. Report: Νάσσο Δράκο / @Arahovameteo.gr pic.twitter.com/sCzpvL7yqx
— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) January 6, 2019
Portugalia
Frosty morning with soft rime in Mirandela, Portugal yesterday, Jan 5th – thanks to Paulo Borges for the report! pic.twitter.com/qet4fMJCfK
— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) January 6, 2019
Polska
Śniegu nie brakuje także w polskich górach. Zdjęcia i filmy ukazujące zasypane śniegiem Tatry większość już miała okazję zobaczyć. Tym razem obrazek z Bieszczad, a dokładnie z Połoniny Wetlińskiej.
WOW!!! The Entrance to Chatki Puchatka at 1228m elevation in Połonina Wetlińska, #Poland with huge #snow drifts on the 3rd of January January…. Photo: Łukasz Mendrala #severeweather #extremeweather #snowstorm pic.twitter.com/rXnwzbCEHw
— WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) January 6, 2019