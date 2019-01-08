Przed zimą już nie uciekniesz. Dotarła nawet do Afryki. Śnieg spadł w Libii i Algierii, zagrożony jest Cypr [FOTO+VIDEO]

Masy arktycznego powietrza dotarły do nawet Afryki powodując rzadko spotykane opady śniegu. Synoptycy prognozują, że opady śniegu pojawią się w tak egzotycznych miejscach jak Cypr.
Masa arktycznego powietrza przemieszcza się dalej na południe. Śnieg spadł między innymi w Algierii, Libii, Turcji czy Libanie. Wcześniej śnieg zasypał południe Europy powodując problemy komunikacyjne.
Mimo iż mamy zimę, opady śniegu w tych rejonach, zwłaszcza tak obfite są rzadkością. Modele synoptyczne prognozują, że w najbliższych dniach opady śniegu możliwe są także w Turcji, Syrii, Libanie i na Cyprze.
Incredible snowfall has been reported over parts of Europe during the last few days.
Much more is on the way. This is the fresh snowfall totals expected over the next 4 days –> https://t.co/wJzCoct2zm pic.twitter.com/B1IiAirmxu
— wxcharts (@wxcharts) 7 stycznia 2019
Przyczyną takiego stanu rzeczy jest południkowy układ prądu strumieniowego i bardzo głębokie meandrowanie, dzięki czemu ciepłe powietrze dociera daleko na północ, a zimne na południe.
It's arguably been the most interesting #weather pattern of 2019, so far, producing feet of #snow, coastal #flooding, even blowing dust. https://t.co/t2y0yp72vL pic.twitter.com/hXJITPkT7D
— Jonathan Erdman (@wxjerdman) 7 stycznia 2019
Algieria
Fresh snow and lots of rime in Algeria mountains today, Jan 7th – thanks to Mouloud Khendouki for the report! pic.twitter.com/7wIKcZzI1z
— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) 7 stycznia 2019
Libia
Snow also in Albayda, N Libya at 700 m ASL as Arctic outbreak pushed into far SSE Mediterranean – thanks to Mohammed Yafren for the report! pic.twitter.com/fequVcJbHj
— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) 6 stycznia 2019
Liban
*world* Heavy snowfall in Lebanon today, Jan 6th. Thanks to @LebanonWeather for the report! pic.twitter.com/GTk7riHJiC
— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) 7 stycznia 2019
*world* Heavy snowfall causing traffi jams in Lebanon today, Jan 6th. Thanks to @LebanonWeather for the report! pic.twitter.com/LYI6U8Oeak
— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) 7 stycznia 2019
*world* Quite some snow in Lebanon today, Jan 6th. Thanks to @LebanonWeather for the report! pic.twitter.com/PrcdNDmZv1
— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) 7 stycznia 2019
Turcja
Heavy snow accumulating in #Ankara, Turkey this morning 6th January….. video: @KanalHava #severeweather #extremeweather pic.twitter.com/UAXEeGSst1
— WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) 6 stycznia 2019
Snow fun from #Ankara, Turkey this morning 6th January. Video via; @meteoajans #severeweather #snowfall #extremeweather pic.twitter.com/QW1IS4TPX8
— WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) 6 stycznia 2019
Heavy snowfall resulted in thick snow cover overnight and continues today in Bitlis, Turkey – thanks to Muhammed Çiçek for the report! pic.twitter.com/ploDvd7lRD
— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) 7 stycznia 2019
Grecja
Airborne view of snow cover across central Greece yesterday, Jan 6t. Photos by Natalia Anemodoura pic.twitter.com/smVrJzikdn
— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) 7 stycznia 2019
Portugalia
Lots of soft rime in Mirandela, Portugal yesterday, Jan 6th. Report: @MeteoTrasOsMontes – thanks to Fernando Pires. pic.twitter.com/19ZdPGGK9S
— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) 7 stycznia 2019
Czyli, żadna anomalia tylko zjawisko nieczęsto spotykane.
Globalne ocieplenie – przekręt widoczny białym na czarnym.