Przed zimą już nie uciekniesz. Dotarła nawet do Afryki. Śnieg spadł w Libii i Algierii, zagrożony jest Cypr [FOTO+VIDEO]

Przez
Radosław Żurek
-
śnieg w Libii w okolicach Bayda na półwyspie Cyrenajka fot. Mohammed Yafren
śnieg w Libii w okolicach Bayda na półwyspie Cyrenajka fot. Mohammed Yafren

Masy arktycznego powietrza dotarły do nawet Afryki powodując rzadko spotykane opady śniegu. Synoptycy prognozują, że opady śniegu pojawią się w tak egzotycznych miejscach jak Cypr.

Masa arktycznego powietrza przemieszcza się dalej na południe. Śnieg spadł między innymi w Algierii, Libii, Turcji czy Libanie. Wcześniej śnieg zasypał południe Europy powodując problemy komunikacyjne.

Mimo iż mamy zimę, opady śniegu w tych rejonach, zwłaszcza tak obfite są rzadkością. Modele synoptyczne prognozują, że w najbliższych dniach opady śniegu możliwe są także w Turcji, Syrii, Libanie i na Cyprze.

Przyczyną takiego stanu rzeczy jest południkowy układ prądu strumieniowego i bardzo głębokie meandrowanie, dzięki czemu ciepłe powietrze dociera daleko na północ, a zimne na południe.

Algieria

Libia

Liban

Turcja

Grecja

Portugalia

