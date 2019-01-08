Przed zimą już nie uciekniesz. Dotarła nawet do Afryki. Śnieg spadł w Libii i Algierii, zagrożony jest Cypr [FOTO+VIDEO]

Masy arktycznego powietrza dotarły do nawet Afryki powodując rzadko spotykane opady śniegu. Synoptycy prognozują, że opady śniegu pojawią się w tak egzotycznych miejscach jak Cypr.

Masa arktycznego powietrza przemieszcza się dalej na południe. Śnieg spadł między innymi w Algierii, Libii, Turcji czy Libanie. Wcześniej śnieg zasypał południe Europy powodując problemy komunikacyjne.

Mimo iż mamy zimę, opady śniegu w tych rejonach, zwłaszcza tak obfite są rzadkością. Modele synoptyczne prognozują, że w najbliższych dniach opady śniegu możliwe są także w Turcji, Syrii, Libanie i na Cyprze.

Incredible snowfall has been reported over parts of Europe during the last few days.

Much more is on the way. This is the fresh snowfall totals expected over the next 4 days –> https://t.co/wJzCoct2zm pic.twitter.com/B1IiAirmxu

— wxcharts (@wxcharts) 7 stycznia 2019