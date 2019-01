Antypolska propaganda w USA! Znak „Polski Walczącej” jako „symbol nazistowski”. Jest reakcja konsula i Polonii

View this post on Instagram

With the rise in hate crimes in NYC in 2018, along with the spread of hate symbol graffiti in Brooklyn, someone is passing out flyers in Greenpoint to educate on how to identify hate symbols. We reported on an incident from last Sunday in which a Greenpointer discovered a series of hate graffiti stickers along Mcguinness Blvd. Read more at greenpointers.com ——————————— Many Polish businesses display the Kotwika symbol. It was the symbol of resistance to the fascist forces attacking Poland, then became the symbol of independence against the Soviets. It's a symbol of great pride amongst the Polish culture that has been co-opted by a small number of fascists today.