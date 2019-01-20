Szokujące nagranie. Musisz to zobaczyć! Nurkowie oko w oko z największym rekinem na ziemi [VIDEO]

To spotkanie u zdecydowanej większości mogłoby wywołać zawał serca. Grupa nurków u wybrzeży Hawajów spotkała rekina Deep Blue uznawanego za jednego z największych żarłaczy na Ziemi.
Opublikowane w internecie video natychmiast wywołało falę komentarzy. Wielu internautów nie wierzyło, że podpłynięcie tak blisko do bestii jest możliwe, nie mówiąc już o dotknięciu.
Jak tłumaczą eksperci, rekin był zajęty konsumpcją szczątków martwego wieloryba, dlatego też nie zachowywał się agresywnie i „dał możliwość” podpłynięcia na odległość ręki.
„Czekałam cicho, cierpliwie, widziałam, jak podpływa do szkieletu martwego wieloryba, a później płynie wolno w moim kierunku” – relacjonowała na instagramie członkini grupy nurków Ocean Ramsey.
Deep Blue to największy osobnik gatunku, którego udało się sfilmować. Według oficjalnych danych jest to 50-letnia samica, ważąca blisko 2,5 tony i mierząca 6 metrów.
I waited quietly, patiently, observing as she swam up to the dead sperm whale carcass and then slowly to me passing close enough I gently put my hand out to maintain a small space so her girth could pass. I know some people criticize touch but what some don’t realize is that sometimes sharks seek touch, she swam away escorted by two rough-toothed dolphins who danced around her over to one of my @oneoceandiving shark research vessels and proceeded to use it as a scratching post, passing up feeding for another need. I wish more people would have a connection with sharks and the natural world, because then they would understand that it’s not petting sharks or pushing them off to maintain a respectable space that is hurting sharks (because trust me if she didn’t like being pet she can handle and communicate 🦈) it’s the wasteful and cruel practice of grabbing and catching sharks to cut off their fins (which slowly kills them) for #sharkfinsoup in a process called #sharkfinning or the wasteful #sharkfishing or #sharksportfishing If it bothers you that I touched the shark please click on one of the hashtags above and leave them a negative comment first 😉 #HelpSaveSharks #SpreadAwareness #FinBanNow #bansharkfinning #Sharkfin Vid shot on my @gopro #gopro3000 #goproforacause out with @oneoceandiving with @juansharks ❤️ @mermaid_kayleigh 💙 @camgrantphotography ❤️ @forrest.in.focus 💙 @oneoceanresearch @oneoceanglobal @waterinspired @oneoceansharks @oneoceanhawaii @oneoceaneducation #savetheocean #sharktouch #touchingsharks #oneoceanteam #discoversharks #discoverocean #greatwhitesharkinhawaii #freedivingwithsharks #whitesharkhawaii #deadwhalehawaii #dolphinsandsharks #🤙🏽 #Hawaii #sharka 🤙🏽🦈
Źródło: Instagram.com/oceanramsey / NCzas.com
Statham by od razu zabił…
,, Nurkowie oko w oko z największym rekinem na ziemi” rozumiem clickbait ale rekiny wielorybie są dużo większe.
Czy im sie juz zupelnie pochrzanilo? Jak dlugo zyje, to jeszcze nie widzialem zadnego rekina „na ziemi”. Przeciez tym stworzeniom jest tak dobrze w wodzie i na dodatek nie maja problemow z politykami. Rozumie, ze nie bylo to na „krawedzi”, lub zapomnieli dodac iz bylo „szokujace”, ale tak w rzeczy samej, to bedac w roli nurkow, posral bym sie tam na rzadko.