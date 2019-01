Mocny apel Maduro do Amerykanów. „Trump chce zrobić z Wenezueli drugi Wietnam”. Jego zdaniem chodzi o ropę (VIDEO)

LET US NOT ALLOW ANOTHER VIETNAM WAR IN MY HOMELAND

LET US NOT ALLOW ANOTHER VIETNAM WAR IN MY HOMELANDPeople from #USA, I ask for your support in order to reject the interference of Donald Trump's administration which intends to turn my Homeland into a "Vietnam war" in Latin America. Don't allow it!

Opublikowany przez Nicolás Maduro Środa, 30 stycznia 2019