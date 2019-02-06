Kolejna fala szaleństwa na Instagramie. Kobiety chcą wyglądać jak lalki Bratz [FOTO]

View this post on Instagram

Next level Duck lips 🐸 🤣 Also, I ended up not liking this look but it took me over four hours so I’m posting it anyway 💚 And you guys know I’m going to keep up these Bratz looks until I die. Sorry. But. Not. Sorry. 🙃💚 . . Photo credit: . . . Note: Thanks to me discovering FaceTune and it’s paint app, my choker, top, fur coat and hair clips are edited green (very badly 🐸) . . . Eyes @bhcosmetics Take Me To Brazil palette @meltcosmetics Smoke Sessions palette @kissproducts Teddy Faux Mink Lashes @katvondbeauty Trooper Liner @jcatbeauty Eye Primer @anastasiabeverlyhills Dipbrow in Dark Brown . . Face @colourpopcosmetics Foundation Stick in Fair 03 @makeuprevolutionusa C3 Concealer @beautybakeriemakeup Baking Powder @catrice.cosmetics Prime and Fine Primer @gerardcosmetics Slay All Day Spray @tartecosmetics Park Ave Princess Bronzer Highlighter @jeffreestarcosmetics Skin Frost in Ice Glow ❄️❄️ . . . Lips @limecrimemakeup K-Bye Liquid Lipstick with Angel LipLiner (with highlighter in the center of lips) . . . #bratzchallenge #bratz #bratzdoll #bratzmakeup #bratzdolls #makeuptransformation #makeuptrend #limegreen #wakeupandmakeup #makeupfanatic1 #wakeup2slay #barbie #barbiegirl #cosplay #cosplaygirl #jeffreestarcosmetics #katvondbeauty #bhcosmetics #meltcosmetics #tartecosmetics #tarte #gerardcosmetics #beautybakerie