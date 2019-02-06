Kolejna fala szaleństwa na Instagramie. Kobiety chcą wyglądać jak lalki Bratz [FOTO]

Kolejna fala szaleństwa na Instagramie. Kobiety chcą wyglądać, jak lalki BratzPopularność na Instagramie zdobył ostatnio Bratz challenge. Makijażowe instagramerki pokazują swoje zdjęcia, na których starają się upodobnić do fikcyjnych postaci z bajki – lalek Bratz.
Bratz to seria lalek z akcesoriami produkowanych od 2001 roku przez kalifornijską firmę MGA Entertainment, a także cykl filmów animowanych, albumów muzycznych i gier komputerowych. Lalki te mają charakterystyczne, duże głowy i mocny makijaż. W 2006 roku Bratz dzieliły z lalkami Barbie segment „fashion dolls”. Wówczas produkty firmy Mattel miały 60 proc. rynku, a MGA Entertainment 40 proc.
Od jakiegoś czasu na Instagramie popularność zdobywa hasztag #bratzchallenge. Zarówno zawodowe makijażystki, jak i amatorki próbują się upodobnić do lalek. Wrzucają zdjęcia własnych twarzy zestawione z fotografiami lalek lub pokazują makijażowe tutoriale.
Who dis? 🤷🏻♀️#bratzchallenge
Next level Duck lips 🐸 🤣 Also, I ended up not liking this look but it took me over four hours so I'm posting it anyway 💚 And you guys know I'm going to keep up these Bratz looks until I die. Sorry. But. Not. Sorry. 🙃💚
We have a passion for fashion 🛍🎀💎👛 ✨ #BRATZCHALLENGE with my baby girl @josselinenicole Go follow her! _ Happy Tuesday pixies I finally gave in on this challenge lmao i'm all late but oh well! I hope you fuys like this fun look!
Źródło: wprost.pl/Instagram
Ale jak powiększają głowy?
Kobiety same się traktują przedmiotowo, faceci nawet nie musza tego oczekiwać