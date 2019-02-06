Kolejna fala szaleństwa na Instagramie. Kobiety chcą wyglądać jak lalki Bratz [FOTO]

Przez
MMC
-
Fot. Instagram agasava_makeup
Fot. Instagram agasava_makeup

Kolejna fala szaleństwa na Instagramie. Kobiety chcą wyglądać, jak lalki BratzPopularność na Instagramie zdobył ostatnio Bratz challenge. Makijażowe instagramerki pokazują swoje zdjęcia, na których starają się upodobnić do fikcyjnych postaci z bajki – lalek Bratz.

Bratz to seria lalek z akcesoriami produkowanych od 2001 roku przez kalifornijską firmę MGA Entertainment, a także cykl filmów animowanych, albumów muzycznych i gier komputerowych. Lalki te mają charakterystyczne, duże głowy i mocny makijaż. W 2006 roku Bratz dzieliły z lalkami Barbie segment „fashion dolls”. Wówczas produkty firmy Mattel miały 60 proc. rynku, a MGA Entertainment 40 proc.

Od jakiegoś czasu na Instagramie popularność zdobywa hasztag #bratzchallenge. Zarówno zawodowe makijażystki, jak i amatorki próbują się upodobnić do lalek. Wrzucają zdjęcia własnych twarzy zestawione z fotografiami lalek lub pokazują makijażowe tutoriale.

View this post on Instagram

Faltaba el mío 🙋🏼‍♀️

A post shared by Ivi 💋 (@ivi_mua) on

View this post on Instagram

Next level Duck lips 🐸 🤣 Also, I ended up not liking this look but it took me over four hours so I’m posting it anyway 💚 And you guys know I’m going to keep up these Bratz looks until I die. Sorry. But. Not. Sorry. 🙃💚 . . Photo credit: . . . Note: Thanks to me discovering FaceTune and it’s paint app, my choker, top, fur coat and hair clips are edited green (very badly 🐸) . . . Eyes @bhcosmetics Take Me To Brazil palette @meltcosmetics Smoke Sessions palette @kissproducts Teddy Faux Mink Lashes @katvondbeauty Trooper Liner @jcatbeauty Eye Primer @anastasiabeverlyhills Dipbrow in Dark Brown . . Face @colourpopcosmetics Foundation Stick in Fair 03 @makeuprevolutionusa C3 Concealer @beautybakeriemakeup Baking Powder @catrice.cosmetics Prime and Fine Primer @gerardcosmetics Slay All Day Spray @tartecosmetics Park Ave Princess Bronzer Highlighter @jeffreestarcosmetics Skin Frost in Ice Glow ❄️❄️ . . . Lips @limecrimemakeup K-Bye Liquid Lipstick with Angel LipLiner (with highlighter in the center of lips) . . . #bratzchallenge #bratz #bratzdoll #bratzmakeup #bratzdolls #makeuptransformation #makeuptrend #limegreen #wakeupandmakeup #makeupfanatic1 #wakeup2slay #barbie #barbiegirl #cosplay #cosplaygirl #jeffreestarcosmetics #katvondbeauty #bhcosmetics #meltcosmetics #tartecosmetics #tarte #gerardcosmetics #beautybakerie

A post shared by Liz(zie) MUA (@beatsbylizzie) on

View this post on Instagram

We have a passion for fashion 🛍🎀💎👛 ✨ #BRATZCHALLENGE with my baby girl @josselinenicole Go follow her! _ Happy Tuesday pixies I finally gave in on this challenge lmao i'm all late but oh well! I hope you fuys like this fun look! Pic inspo is from @bratz.galaxy _ @anastasiabeverlyhills Dip brow pomade in Granite @myomakeup Neon pigments stack @rubymaycosmetics Street art palette @beautybakeriemakeup "syrupstious" liquid lip @ @elfcosmetics concealer in fair warm in the center (clear gloss on top) @anastasiabeverlyhills peachy blush trio @jyclashes "julie" @nyxcosmetics Matte black liner @nyxcosmetics Vivid bright liquid liners @covergirl super stunner highlights palette in "its lit" @lagirlcosmetics Light tan pro matte foundation _ #makeuptutorial #trending #instatrend #undiscovered_muas #makeupjunkie #makeuptuts #udmuas #abhbrows #morphebabe #benefitcosmetics #benefitclubpink #morphe #abh #glowgetter #artistcouture #bobross #bobrosspainting #abhseemywork #makeupmalaysia #makeup #makeuptutorial #hudabeautymalaysia #undiscovered_muas #indianphotography #makeupartist #makeupaddict @featuring_best_of_makeup @talented_muas_ @undiscovered_muas @moda2528 @makeupandmuas @ses.beauty @blendingrules @insta.perfect.muas @makeupartists.worldwide @slayandblend @slayinbeauties_ @blazin__beauties @glam_boyz @nailsdonefacebeat @norvina @anastasiabeverlyhills @bretmansvanity @100daysofmakeup @nyxcosmetics @morphebrushes @hudabeauty #colourpopme

A post shared by Ada Burgos 💄 Houston MUA (@adaburgos11) on

Źródło: wprost.pl/Instagram

PODOBNE ARTYKUŁYWIĘCEJ OD AUTORA

2 KOMENTARZE

ZOSTAW ODPOWIEDŹ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here