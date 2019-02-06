Stallone, Madonna, Eastwood, DeNiro i inni spotkali samych siebie z młodości. Światowe gwiazdy na niesamowitych pracach holenderskiego artysty [ZDJĘCIA]

Holenderski artysta Ard Gelinck zestawił zdjęcia gwiazd z przeszłości z tym, jak wyglądają obecnie. Zrobił to w genialny sposób, umieszczając na jednej fotografii celebrytów sprzed lat i dziś. Zdjęcia wyglądają tak, jakby gwiazdy pozowały z młodszymi wersjami siebie.
Artysta wybrał takie znane twarze jak m.in. Amy Winehouse, czy supermodelka Kate Moss, David Bowie i Michelle Obama. Nie zabrakło też Pink, Eltona Johna, Ala Pacino, Roberta De Niro, Ellen, Lady Gagi, Sylvestra Stallone’a, Leonardo DiCapriom Clinta Eastwooda i Justina Timberlake’a.
Część znanych postaci artysta zestawił z ich „dziecięcą wersją”.
Źródło: Instagram
SUPER !!!!!
Lady gaga kiedys wygladala normalnie
Absolutny geniusz!!!!