Stallone, Madonna, Eastwood, DeNiro i inni spotkali samych siebie z młodości. Światowe gwiazdy na niesamowitych pracach holenderskiego artysty [ZDJĘCIA]

Przez
MMC
-
Daniel Radcliffe i Clint Eastwood z sobą sprzed lat. Foto: instagram.com/ardgelinck
Holenderski artysta Ard Gelinck zestawił zdjęcia gwiazd z przeszłości z tym, jak wyglądają obecnie. Zrobił to w genialny sposób, umieszczając na jednej fotografii celebrytów sprzed lat i dziś. Zdjęcia wyglądają tak, jakby gwiazdy pozowały z młodszymi wersjami siebie.

Artysta wybrał takie znane twarze jak m.in. Amy Winehouse, czy supermodelka Kate Moss, David Bowie i Michelle Obama. Nie zabrakło też Pink, Eltona Johna, Ala Pacino, Roberta De Niro, Ellen, Lady Gagi, Sylvestra Stallone’a, Leonardo DiCapriom Clinta Eastwooda i Justina Timberlake’a.

Część znanych postaci artysta zestawił z ich „dziecięcą wersją”.

Źródło: Instagram

