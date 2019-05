Królowa Elżbieta bez zapowiedzi odwiedziła Megan Markle we Frogemore. „Chciała zobaczyć ją przed porodem”

View this post on Instagram

The Countess of Wessex is in India to see how programmes supported by The Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust are tackling avoidable blindness in babies born prematurely in India. It is The Countess’s final overseas tour in her role as Vice-Patron of @qejubileetrust. Retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) is a potentially avoidable eye condition that exclusively affects premature babies. Without treatment it can cause irreversible blindness. The Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust are working with the Ministry of Health and the Public Health Foundation of India to deliver vital care to detect and treat ROP in premature babies across the country.