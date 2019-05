Przebili dno! 11-letni drag queen został twarzą kampanii popularnej marki obuwniczej. Nawet lewica apeluje o opamiętanie [FOTO]

View this post on Instagram

So honored to be a part of @converse 's 2019 Pride Collection alongside @ayishat_akanbi @valor4us @suminaynay @fransquishco and @felixrickyrocks 🙏 I'm so proud to be representing drag kids and all the kids out there who just like dressing up and being themselves. I'm so grateful for this opportunity! . 🌈 . From @converse: 2019 marks the 50th Anniversary of the first Pride, a rebellious fight for equality that has since grown into a symbol of the incredible social progress. We are committed to supporting movements for positive social change and amplifying youth voices. This year is no different with the launch of our Pride Collection, partnering with six individuals connected to the LGBTQ+ community who show the power of expressing one's true self. In celebration of our annual Pride Collection, contributions are supporting @ItGetsBetter @OutMetroWest & @FenwayHealth. The full collection will be available in North America today May 6th, in Europe May 21st and in China beginning June 5th. . 🌈 . #converse #conversepride #pride #desmondisamazing #beyourselfalways Booking: @pegmgmt