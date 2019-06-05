Książę Harry i Meghan Markle w odmętach lewackiego szaleństwa! Do swej chorej akcji wykorzystali śp. księżną Dianę [FOTO]

Książę Harry i Meghan Markle wsparli osoby LGBTQWERTY. Książęca para za pośrednictwem swojego konta na instagramie, które obserwuje ponad 8 milionów użytkowników, zapewnia o swojej solidarności wobec tych „szczególnych” osób.
Książęca para wymyśliła sobie „rotacyjne obserwowanie kont” i co miesiąc zmienia swój target. W czerwcu „wyrażają szczególne uznanie dla kont wspierających osoby LGBTQ+”.
Meghan Markle i książę Harry umieścili kolaż z 12 zdjęć. Jak tłumaczą – 11 z nich to zdjęcia z kont, które będą obserwować w czerwcu oraz jedno od artysty Rubena Guadalupe’a Marqueza (zdjęcie w lewym górnym rogu).
Na jednym ze zdjęć jest… śp. księżna Diana, matka Harry’ego, która odwiedza w szpitalu chorego.
„Jesteśmy z wami i wspieramy was. Bo to bardzo proste: miłość to miłość” – napisali Meghan Markle i książę Harry.
Continuing with our tradition to rotate the accounts we follow based on causes and social issues that matter to us: For the month of June we “proudly” shine a light on PRIDE. This month we pay tribute to the accounts supporting the LGBTQ+ community – those young and old, their families and friends, accounts that reflect on the past and are hopeful for a deservedly more inclusive future. We stand with you and support you 🌈 Because it’s very simple: love is love. Images above from the accounts we are now following and artist Ruben Guadalupe Marquez