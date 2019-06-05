Książę Harry i Meghan Markle w odmętach lewackiego szaleństwa! Do swej chorej akcji wykorzystali śp. księżną Dianę [FOTO]

Przez
KM
-
Książę Harry i Meghan Markle. Foto: PAP

Książę Harry i Meghan Markle wsparli osoby LGBTQWERTY. Książęca para za pośrednictwem swojego konta na instagramie, które obserwuje ponad 8 milionów użytkowników, zapewnia o swojej solidarności wobec tych „szczególnych” osób.

Książęca para wymyśliła sobie „rotacyjne obserwowanie kont” i co miesiąc zmienia swój target. W czerwcu „wyrażają szczególne uznanie dla kont wspierających osoby LGBTQ+”.

Meghan Markle i książę Harry umieścili kolaż z 12 zdjęć. Jak tłumaczą – 11 z nich to zdjęcia z kont, które będą obserwować w czerwcu oraz jedno od artysty Rubena Guadalupe’a Marqueza (zdjęcie w lewym górnym rogu).

Na jednym ze zdjęć jest… śp. księżna Diana, matka Harry’ego, która odwiedza w szpitalu chorego.

„Jesteśmy z wami i wspieramy was. Bo to bardzo proste: miłość to miłość” – napisali Meghan Markle i książę Harry.

