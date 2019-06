Serial HBO spowodował skokowy wzrost liczby turystów w okolicy Czernobyla [VIDEO]

View this post on Instagram

CONTROL ROOM OF REACTOR 4! This is the room where Chernobyl disaster started. Due to several mistaken orders and poor design of RBMK reactor control rods during the test at the night of April 26th it resulted in the world's worst nuclear disaster. Operators sitting in this room never expected such kind of a disaster or explosion because themselves had no idea about that "positive reactivity margin effect", especially after pressing AZ-5 button that must have shut down the reactor undoubtedly! Absolutely strange and unknown emotional feelings I got while visiting this room! It was my first and last time in there. It was extremely interesting but never again. You will get an unforgettable experience when visiting Chernobyl exclusion zone with me: ChernobylMe trips #chernobyl_metrips #chernobyl #tchernobyl #tschernobyl #chernobylexclusionzone #disaster #chernobylnuclearpowerplant #controlroom #reactor4 #radiation #radioactivetour #videooftheday #darktourism