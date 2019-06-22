Małżeństwo Meghan Markle wisi na włosku? Szokujące doniesienia brytyjskich mediów

Brytyjskie media rozpisują się na temat kolejnej sensacji z intymnego życia rodziny królewskiej. Jak podają, książę Harry miał wielokrotnie zdradzić Meghan Markle z inną Amerykanką.
Brytyjska rodzina królewska nie schodzi z pierwszych stron światowych brukowców. Najpierw media pisały o rzekomym konflikcie pomiędzy księżnymi Meghan i Kate oraz ich mężami. Teraz znana dziennikarka Angela Levin ujawniła informacje, które mogą świadczyć o tym, że książę Harry miał romans z amerykańską modelką Sarą Ann Macklin.
Levin twierdzi, że książę Harry miał zdradzić Meghan jeszcze przed ślubem i to wielokrotnie. Według dziennikarki, Macklin umówiła się z księciem na tajną randkę, która przerodziła się w krótkotrwały, ale intensywny romans.
Media zwracają uwagę na podobieństwo pomiędzy Sarą Ann Macklin i Meghan Markle.
Źródło: jastrząbpost.pl