Co za bestialstwo! Zawinęli noworodka w reklamówkę i porzucili w lesie [VIDEO]

***FCSO News: UPDATE ON BABY INDIA***The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to aggressively investigate and to follow leads regarding Baby India. As of today, we are still receiving tips from across the country on the possible identity of Baby India. We are happy to report that Baby India is thriving and is in the care of the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services. We are releasing parts of the footage from the body camera worn by the first FCSO Deputy on scene the night Baby India was discovered, Thursday June 6th, 2019. We release this footage in hopes to receive credible information on the identity of Baby India and to show how important it is to find closure in this case. FCSO would also like to remind the public that the State of Georgia has a law called Safe Haven (HB 391). This law allows a child's mother to leave her baby, up to 30 days old, with an employee of any medical facility including any hospital, institutional infirmary, health center or birthing center in Georgia without prosecution. This includes Hospitals, Fire Stations and Police Stations.If you have any information regarding Baby India please call our TIP LINE at 770-888-7308. Your call can remain totally anonymous. #BabyIndia #FCSONOTE: THE FOOTAGE HERE IS GRAPHIC AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.

