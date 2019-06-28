LGBTQWERTY naciera na wszystkich frontach. Brytyjska armia pod tęczową flagą [FOTO]

Armia brytyjska pod tęczowym sztandarem fot. Twitter @ArmyLGBT i @defencehq
Trwa ofensywa ruchów LGBTQWERTY. Można śmiało powiedzieć, że praktycznie na wszystkich frontach bowiem brytyjska armia i minister obrony angażują się w ich promocję.

Brytyjska minister obrony, Penny Mordaunt, niezwykle aktywnie wspiera ruch LGBTQWERTY. Daje temu wyraz w mediach społecznościowych zamieszczając raz po raz wpisy hołubiące tęczowych i podejmując inne działanie, które mają na celu ich wsparcie.

Jednym w przejawów takich zachowań są spotkania z homoseksualnymi żołnierzami, jak na przykład z majorem Kirsty Logan, podczas których deklaruje ich poparcie.

W jednym z ostatnich wpisów na Twitterze brytyjska minister Penny Mordaunt chwali marynarzy z Royal Navy za to, że wzięli udział w Paradzie Dumy Gejowskiej w Portsmouth i cieszy się, że wiele osób odwiedziło ich stoisko.

Raduje ją także „tęczowy lotniskowiec”.

Nie są to jedyne przejawy promocji homoseksualizmu w brytyjskiej armii.

Z okazji miesiąca Dumy Gejowskiej logo brytyjskiego ministerstwa obrony przybrało tęczowe barwy

