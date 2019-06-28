LGBTQWERTY naciera na wszystkich frontach. Brytyjska armia pod tęczową flagą [FOTO]

Trwa ofensywa ruchów LGBTQWERTY. Można śmiało powiedzieć, że praktycznie na wszystkich frontach bowiem brytyjska armia i minister obrony angażują się w ich promocję.

Brytyjska minister obrony, Penny Mordaunt, niezwykle aktywnie wspiera ruch LGBTQWERTY. Daje temu wyraz w mediach społecznościowych zamieszczając raz po raz wpisy hołubiące tęczowych i podejmując inne działanie, które mają na celu ich wsparcie.

Jednym w przejawów takich zachowań są spotkania z homoseksualnymi żołnierzami, jak na przykład z majorem Kirsty Logan, podczas których deklaruje ich poparcie.

The Secretary of State for Defence @PennyMordaunt showed her support to the @ArmyLGBT community, represented by Maj Kirsty Logan, at the #PRIDE Gala Dinner this week. Maj Logan is also a volunteer manager for the @PrideInLondon Parade on 6 July 2019. #prideinlondon pic.twitter.com/aTNGY9dDtl — British Army (@BritishArmy) 27 czerwca 2019

W jednym z ostatnich wpisów na Twitterze brytyjska minister Penny Mordaunt chwali marynarzy z Royal Navy za to, że wzięli udział w Paradzie Dumy Gejowskiej w Portsmouth i cieszy się, że wiele osób odwiedziło ich stoisko.

Thank you to ⁦@RoyalNavy⁩ for being at #PortsmouthPride

Lots of people coming to visit your stand to say thank you for all you do and all you are 🏳️‍🌈🇬🇧

⁦@DefenceHQ⁩ ⁦@WomenEqualities⁩ pic.twitter.com/ROzMUAVMrT — Penny Mordaunt MP (@PennyMordaunt) June 22, 2019

Raduje ją także „tęczowy lotniskowiec”.

Nie są to jedyne przejawy promocji homoseksualizmu w brytyjskiej armii.

We're proud to support the LGBT Community, particularly ones within the RAF Family this #PrideMonth pic.twitter.com/6hW8518FEj — RAF Association (@RAFAssociation) June 2, 2019

Mardigla is this years Glasgow Pride & to remember the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Inn riots in NYC on 28 June 1969, Mardigla asked SSgt Jo Mundie to give this flag to the Lord Provost of Glasgow to be flown to NYC & given to the Mayor of NYC in time for WorldPride NYC 2019 pic.twitter.com/0hanZP8gQ1 — The Army in Scotland (@ArmyScotland) June 26, 2019

Inspiring day at the #Army #LGBT+ Forum Conference; especially some great positive interaction in the lived experience discussion group, from some Soldiers in Phase 2 training, about their experience of early Army service and #inclusion. pic.twitter.com/Re6sTG6sr7 — Army LGBT+ Forum (@ArmyLGBT) 19 czerwca 2019

Z okazji miesiąca Dumy Gejowskiej logo brytyjskiego ministerstwa obrony przybrało tęczowe barwy