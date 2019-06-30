Niecodzienna wizyta Meghan Markle i księcia Harryego. Mały Archie otrzymał wyjątkowe prezenty [FOTO]

Meghan Markle i książę Harry niespodziewanie pojawili się na meczu amerykańskich baseballistów w Londynie. Para książęca Sussex dostała niesamowity prezent dla synka.
Narodziny Archiego były niewątpliwie przełomowym wydarzeniem w życiu Meghan i Harry’ego. Para książęca powoli wraca jednak do swoich obowiązków. Po raz pierwszy od porodu księżna Sussex pojawiła się w mniej formalnych okolicznościach. Wraz z mężem oglądała zmagania Boston Red Sox i New York Yankees na stadionie olimpijskim w Londynie.
Harry pojawił się tam jako patron Fundacji Invictus Games, która została wybrana na charytatywnego partnera Major League Baseball. Organizacja zajmuje się tworzeniem multisportowego wydarzenia dla rannych i inwalidów służb mundurowych i weterani. Media nie wiedziały jednak, że para książęca pojawi się na tym wydarzeniu.
Sportowcy bardzo ucieszyli się z obecności Meghan. Postanowili wręczyć świeżo upieczonym rodzicom prezenty dla Archiego. Yankeesi podarowali malutką sportową koszulkę z napisem „Archie” i nr 19 symbolizującym rok urodzenia chłopca, a Red Sox dali maleńkie czerwone śpioszki oraz miniaturowy kij baseballowy. Meghan nie kryła wzruszenia.
Zdjęcia z tego wydarzenia opublikowano na Instagramie.
Tonight, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the first of a two game series of the Major League Baseball #LondonSeries, in support of @WeAreInvictusGames. Tonight’s highly anticipated game between the #Yankees and #RedSox took place at London stadium, Olympic Park. The @WeAreInvictusGames, of which His Royal Highness is Founding Patron, has been selected as charity partner for the @MLB 2019 series. The Invictus Games Foundation is the international charity that oversees the development of the Invictus Games, an international adaptive multi-sport event in which wounded, injured or sick armed service personnel and veterans participate. It celebrates the power of sport in recovery and how it can help, physically or psychologically, those suffering from injuries or illness. The word ‘invictus’ means ‘unconquered’ – it embodies the fighting spirit of the competitors. As part of the partnership, the Invictus Games Foundation have a team participating in London’s #Softball60, the social softball series built for the city and targeted to introduce the sport to new audiences and demonstrate that it is an inclusive sport. On this #ArmedForcesDay, tonight’s event was also a chance for Their Royal Highnesses to shine a light on the men and women here in the UK and around the world who have sacrificed so much for their country. Discover more about the Invictus Games Foundation through the link in our bio. Photo credit: PA
Źródło: Instagram