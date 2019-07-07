Królewska para pokazała zdjęcia ze chrztu Archiego. To wielki dramat Meghan i księcia Harrego [FOTO]

Mały Książę Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, syn księcia Harrego i księżnej Meghan, został ochrzczony w prywatnej kaplicy na zamku Windsor przez arcybiskupa Canterbury Justina Welby. Po upublicznieniu zdjęć z ceremonii, Brytyjczycy zastanawiają się, kogo bardziej przypomina dwumiesięczny monarszy potomek.
Ceremonia chrztu miała charakter prywatny i zamknięty. Nie dopuszczono do niej ani fotoreporterów ani dziennikarzy. Obecny był jedynie prywatny fotograf Chris Allerton, który wykonał pamiątkowe zdjęcia.
Na zamieszczonej fotografii siedzą od lewej: księżna Camilla, książe Harry i księżna Meghan z synem oraz księżną Kate. Stoją: książę Karol, matka Meghan Doria Ragland, siostry księżnej Diany, Sarah McCorquodale i Jane Fellowe i książę Wilhelm.
Zaproszenie przez księcia Harrego swoich ciotek (sióstr księżnej Diany) stanowi pewien symboliczny gest pamięci o matce.
Zdjęcia, które zostały publicznie pokazane, rozgrzały Brytyjczyków do czerwoności. Prześcigają się w wyłapywaniu najróżniejszych szczegółów oraz spierają się, do kogo bardziej podobny jest Archie.
Zdania były podzielone, a część internautów szczególnie zwróciła uwagę na kolor włosów małego księcia. – Wygląda na to, że jest rudzielcem – napisał na Instagramie jeden z komentujących, w czym wtórowali mu inni komentatorzy.
This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal