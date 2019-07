Szok! „Cyfrowa pielucha” powiadomi rodziców, że wymaga zmiany. Opracowano specjalną aplikację [VIDEO]

Lumi by Pampers

Everywhere we look, technology is simplifying and connecting our lives, now Pampers is revolutionizing baby monitoring with the launch of Lumi by Pampers, the world’s first all-in-one connected care system that helps parents see and understand their baby’s daily development 24/7. Available in the US as of this Fall, but parents can already register on the waiting list by visiting http://spr.ly/6186Ex8eg #startuppampers #lumibypampers #connectedcare #innovation #pampershttp://spr.ly/6188Ex8ei

Opublikowany przez P&G Piątek, 19 lipca 2019