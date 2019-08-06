Wzięli ślub dla „zabawy i kontentu”! Zarobili 15 mln dolarów [FOTO]

Oto znak nowych czasów. 21-letnia youtuberka Tana Mongeau i o rok starszy partner Jake Paul wzięli ślub w Las Vegas dla „zabawy i kontentu”, jak sami przyznają.
Tana Mongeau to bardzo popularna w Stanach Zjednoczonych influencerka. Teraz postanowiła skonsumować swoją rozpoznawalność i wyjść za mąż za innego internetowego celebrytę, Jake’a Paula.
Para znała się raptem kilka miesięcy, ale to nie przeszkodziło w ekspresowym zawarciu związku małżeńskiego. Transmisję ze swojego ślubu udostępnili na żywo na YouTube, a za dostęp do niej kazali sobie płacić 50 dolarów. Według statystyk, w szczytowym momencie relację śledziło 300 tysięcy internautów. Jeśli wszyscy zapłacili wskazaną kwotę, na konto internetowych „gwiazd” wpłynęło 15 mln dolarów.
Stacja MTV wyemitowała wypowiedź Mongeau, która niejako przyznała, że całe wydarzenie odbyło się głównie dla dobrej zabawy. Łatwy zarobek również nie był bez znaczenia, a że przy tym zakpiono z instytucji małżeństwa… kto by się tym przejmował?
– Nie zrozumcie mnie źle. Ślub to bardzo poważna sprawa, ale jednocześnie nie sądzę, żebyśmy z Jakiem traktowali ten krok bardzo poważnie. Kocham go, ale nadal to, co zrobiliśmy odbieram jako coś zabawnego. Zrobiliśmy to dla zabawy i kontentu – powiedziała youtuberka.
i’m probably gonna be posting wedding photos longer than we’re married for but i felt like i had to start with these- these photos were taken minutes after someone literally threw an entire drink at us at the fucking altar. obviously, like everything happening at this wedding- that wasn’t apart of my plan (or any ideal for a regular wedding). but somehow amidst all of the chaos and cameras, we grabbed eachother’s faces and the second we both locked eyes and smiled… it made it all better. everything was okay. if not, better. it kinda set the tone for everything we’ll go through together. probably not easy, or conventional, but throughout all of the chaos, if we can just grab eachother, the world stops spinning for a second. i’m never really prepared for what might be thrown at us but i’m happy i get to deal with it with my best friend by my side. it’s a beautiful thing that every single time someone wants to take the power away from us and put us down, we are able to come together and let positivity & love help us power through that. i wouldn’t have wanted to marry you in any other unconventional fucked up way, Jake. I love you. 7.28.19. ❤️ (apologies in advance for the amount of pictures i’ll post over the next week)