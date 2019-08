Giganci światowego metalu znów zaskoczyli. Metallica zaśpiewała po polsku znany przebój [VIDEO]

View this post on Instagram

So psyched to roll back to see our friends in Poland tomorrow… In February 1987, we made our first visit to a country behind what at that time was known as the Iron Curtain, playing two shows in Katowice at the Spodek Arena. We were honored to bring our music to new frontiers and excited about the possibilities, and were warmly welcomed beyond our wildest expectations. It helped us realize way early on that fans, no matter where on this beautiful planet, are united in their love and passion for music… which I’m happy to obviously reiterate, is still very much the case today. This snap is taken at the venue on one those nights enjoying a post show beverage. Cya mañana!! #wanna #MetInWarsaw 📸 by @rosshalfin