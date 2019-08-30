Ed Sheeran zakończył najbardziej kasową trasę koncertową w historii muzyki [VIDEO]

Brytyjski piosenkarz, Ed Sheeran, ukończył trwająca ponad dwa lata trasę koncertową. Okazała się ona ogromnym sukcesem komercyjnym. Nigdy w historii żaden wykonawca nie sprzedał biletów za taką kwotę.
Trasa koncertowa „The Divide” rozpoczęła się 16 marca 2017 roku w Turynie, a zakończyła 26 sierpnia 2019 w Ipswich w Wielkiej Brytanii.
Fani kupili 8.9 miliona biletów na koncerty Eda Sheerana. Zapłacili za nie rekordową w historii show biznesu sumę 776.2 miliona dolarów.
Podczas trwającej 893 dni trasy Ed Sheeran odwiedził 46 krajów, 175 miast i zagrał 260 koncertów.
Ekipa muzyków i osób z obsługi technicznej liczyła 268 osób. Zespół pokonał łącznie 311 029 kilometrów.
Trasa koncertowa „The Divide” promowała 3 album artysty o tym samym tytule.
View this post on Instagram
9 million people, 893 days, 46 countries, 175 cities, 260 shows, 268 touring crew, 193265 miles travelled, 2 broken arms, 3 marriages, 4 babies. What a wild ride this Divide tour has been. The whole process of writing the album starting in 2015, then recording it in 2016, promoting it, setting out on the road to play it for all of you guys. It’s so weird to put it to bed and move on. Thank you to everyone involved in this whole Divide process, all the people who helped make the album, all the people who helped promote the album, all the fans who listened and came to watch, this wouldn’t be possible without you. Most of all I want to thank my fantastic touring team, who have given up their lives for 2 and a half years to help me achieve my dreams. Thank you for all of your hard work and constant friendship. The Divide tour – 2017 -2019. Officially the biggest tour of all time, so weird to say that, and we survived it !