Huragan Dorian spustoszył wyspy leżące na swojej trasie. Są ofiary śmiertelne [PRZERAŻAJĄCE VIDEO]

Przez
RZ
-
Zniszczenia wywołane przez huragan Dorian fot. Twitter @Sean_Breslin
Zniszczenia wywołane przez huragan Dorian fot. Twitter @Sean_Breslin

Huragan Dorian uderzył w niedzielę w wyspy Wielkie Abaco i Wielka Bahama. Zniszczenia materialne są ogromne. Niestety są też ofiary śmiertelne.

Huragan Dorian osiągnął kategorię 5 w skali Saffira-Simpsona. W momencie uderzenia w wyspę Abaco średnia prędkość wiatru wynosiła około 300 km/h, a w porywach osiągał on prędkość 350 km/h.

Na wyspie Wielkie Abaco, przez którą przeszedł huragan Dorian, odnotowano śmierć jednej osoby. 7 letni chłopiec utonął w trakcie opuszczania domu. Jego siostra jest uznawana za zaginioną.

Huragan będzie oddziaływał na wyspy do późnych godzin popołudniowych w poniedziałek ale już teraz zniszczenia, które wywołał są ogromne.

Huragan Dorian zmierza teraz w kierunku Florydy, a później ma się skierować na północ i północny zachód.

PODOBNE ARTYKUŁYWIĘCEJ OD AUTORA