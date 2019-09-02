Huragan Dorian spustoszył wyspy leżące na swojej trasie. Są ofiary śmiertelne [PRZERAŻAJĄCE VIDEO]

Huragan Dorian uderzył w niedzielę w wyspy Wielkie Abaco i Wielka Bahama. Zniszczenia materialne są ogromne. Niestety są też ofiary śmiertelne.
Huragan Dorian osiągnął kategorię 5 w skali Saffira-Simpsona. W momencie uderzenia w wyspę Abaco średnia prędkość wiatru wynosiła około 300 km/h, a w porywach osiągał on prędkość 350 km/h.
Na wyspie Wielkie Abaco, przez którą przeszedł huragan Dorian, odnotowano śmierć jednej osoby. 7 letni chłopiec utonął w trakcie opuszczania domu. Jego siostra jest uznawana za zaginioną.
First death recorded in Abaco following Hurrican Dorian passage on Abaco….
Seven year-old, Lachino Mcintosh, drowned after his family attempts to relocate their home. McIntosh's sister is missing
Huragan będzie oddziaływał na wyspy do późnych godzin popołudniowych w poniedziałek ale już teraz zniszczenia, które wywołał są ogromne.
This is Marsh harbour, Bahamas right now with 185mph sustained winds affecting the town!
This is the scene in Abaco island, Bahamas at the moment as the eye of #HurricaneDorian comes ashore right now.
Video shows destruction inside a house as Hurricane Dorian batters The Bahamas.
More footage from the Abaco Islands as the eye of Hurricane Dorian passes over.
Warning: Don't go outside while the eye passes over. Hurricane-force winds will return from the opposite direction.pic.twitter.com/nw05yT73Mp
Window of home in Marsh Harbour Abaco blew out as Dorian makes landfall…
BOATS AND HOMES BLASTED. More video from #HurricaneDorian destruction in the #Bahamas
Devastating scenes from Abaco island, #Bahamas this afternoon as #HurricaneDorian made landfall! Winds were gusting up to 220mph on landfall the storm still remains very dangerous!
Huragan Dorian zmierza teraz w kierunku Florydy, a później ma się skierować na północ i północny zachód.
HURRICANE WARNING ISSUED: From Jupiter, Inlet Florida to the Brevard/Volusia County, Florida Line. HURRICANE WATCH ISSUED: For Volusia County.
