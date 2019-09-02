Huragan Dorian spustoszył wyspy leżące na swojej trasie. Są ofiary śmiertelne [PRZERAŻAJĄCE VIDEO]

Huragan Dorian uderzył w niedzielę w wyspy Wielkie Abaco i Wielka Bahama. Zniszczenia materialne są ogromne. Niestety są też ofiary śmiertelne.

Huragan Dorian osiągnął kategorię 5 w skali Saffira-Simpsona. W momencie uderzenia w wyspę Abaco średnia prędkość wiatru wynosiła około 300 km/h, a w porywach osiągał on prędkość 350 km/h.

Na wyspie Wielkie Abaco, przez którą przeszedł huragan Dorian, odnotowano śmierć jednej osoby. 7 letni chłopiec utonął w trakcie opuszczania domu. Jego siostra jest uznawana za zaginioną.

BP BREAKING| The first recorded death of Hurricane Dorian is now being confirmed. Seven year-old, Lachino Mcintosh, drowned after his family attempts to relocate their home. McIntosh's sister is missing pic.twitter.com/UQ99XPlBEa

First death recorded in Abaco following Hurrican Dorian passage on Abaco….

Huragan będzie oddziaływał na wyspy do późnych godzin popołudniowych w poniedziałek ale już teraz zniszczenia, które wywołał są ogromne.

This is Marsh harbour, Bahamas right now with 185mph sustained winds affecting the town! Report @MaximoSPQR #Dorian2019 #Dorian pic.twitter.com/n7zl3X23sn

This is the scene in Abaco island, Bahamas at the moment as the eye of #HurricaneDorian comes ashore right now. #Dorian2019 #Dorian report @rickymyers pic.twitter.com/STyGDjXIQv

More footage from the Abaco Islands as the eye of Hurricane Dorian passes over.

Warning: Don't go outside while the eye passes over. Hurricane-force winds will return from the opposite direction.pic.twitter.com/nw05yT73Mp

— BNO News (@BNONews) September 1, 2019