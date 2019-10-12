Potężne uderzenie zimy w USA. Mróz odnotowano nawet w Teksasie czy Nowym Meksyku

Stany Zjednoczone znalazły się w okowach zimy. Arktyczne powietrze dotarło niemal nad samą Zatokę Meksykańską.

Zima daje się we znaki szczególnie na środkowym zachodzie gdzie wraz z chłodem wystąpiły intensywne opady śniegu połączone z silnym wiatrem. .

Burze śnieżne zwane blizzardem pojawiły się w Idaho, Montanie i Wyoming. Śnieg spadł także w Denver w Kolorado gdzie jeszcze kilka dni temu notowano temperatury rzędu +20 stopni Celsjusza.

Strefa najsilniejszych opadów śniegu, nawet do 75 cm na dobę, pojawi się dziś Dakocie Północnej i Południowej.

Time for Remote Sensing class! You can visually see the cold air seep south via the infrared picture Friday night. Just look for that light blue color near the center. pic.twitter.com/wWGCtWqbJH — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) 12 października 2019

*Across the Pond* Minimum temperatures across North America yesterday: the major cold blast is clearly visible. Temperatures below zero across much of the western half of the continent. Major blizzard conditions in Dakotas and Manitoba. More shortly! Map: @meteociel pic.twitter.com/CqfMbafNkE — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) 12 października 2019

A winter storm warning was issued for Bismarck and surrounding cities. The NWS said travel could be “very difficult” due to reduced visibility from snowy conditions.🌨️❄️ pic.twitter.com/WnODTUh2TL — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) 11 października 2019

Jamestown, ND experienced wind gust up to 60 mph with over 12 inches of snowfall today! #ndwx pic.twitter.com/5IgZ4cBGzI — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) 12 października 2019