Potężne uderzenie zimy w USA. Mróz odnotowano nawet w Teksasie czy Nowym Meksyku

Przez
RZ
-
Obrazek ilustracyjny.
Obrazek ilustracyjny.

Stany Zjednoczone znalazły się w okowach zimy. Arktyczne powietrze dotarło niemal nad samą Zatokę Meksykańską.

Zima daje się we znaki szczególnie na środkowym zachodzie gdzie wraz z chłodem wystąpiły intensywne opady śniegu połączone z silnym wiatrem. .

Burze śnieżne zwane blizzardem pojawiły się w Idaho, Montanie i Wyoming. Śnieg spadł także w Denver w Kolorado gdzie jeszcze kilka dni temu notowano temperatury rzędu +20 stopni Celsjusza.

Strefa najsilniejszych opadów śniegu, nawet do 75 cm na dobę, pojawi się dziś Dakocie Północnej i Południowej.

PODOBNE ARTYKUŁYWIĘCEJ OD AUTORA