Kontrowersyjna kampania reklamowa w Nowym Jorku. Wiążą i wyzywają Donalda Trumpa! Poszło o aborcję i środowiska LGBT [FOTO]

Konserwatywny Donald Trump nie ma łatwo z lewicowymi środowiskami i firmami w USA. Tym razem zaatakowała go firma dhvaniwear w swojej kampanii reklamowej. Prezydent USA jest tam wyśmiewany i fizycznie atakowany. Poszło o jego walkę z aborcją i środowiskami LGBT.
Na wieżowcu w centrum Nowego Jorku pojawił się bilboard reklamujący firmę, gdzie widzimy kobietę, która krzyczy na związanego prezydenta USA i trzyma swoją stopę na jego twarzy.
Jak podaje „Fox News” firma z Oregano, to lewicujący twór, który walczy z administracją Trumpa. Ma mu głównie za złe, ograniczanie aborcji w USA.
– Z dumą dołączamy do Planned Parenthood w obronie kobiet przed atakami na nasze prawa reprodukcyjne – powiedziała Chloe Mason, dyrektor ds. Komunikacji firmy Dhvani.
– Polityka administracyjna Trumpa zagraża zdrowiu i niezależności cielesnej kobiet, zwłaszcza kobiet kolorowych, kobiet o niskich dochodach i kobiet LGBTQ.
W ramach kampanii #StandForSomething firma z Portland w stanie Oregon ma inne szokujące zdjęcia prezydenta, w tym takie, w którym siedzi w złotej toalecie, gdy modelka zabiera mu telefon. To ma być nawiązanie do jego aktywności na Twitterze.
Billboard to element kampanii reklamowej firmy produkującej stroje do ćwiczeń. Jak widać nawet sprzedając legginsy lewactwo chce uszczypnąć obecnego prezydenta USA.
This is not OK. Attacking Gold Star families is not OK. Mocking a disabled American on national TV is not OK. Referring to America’s allies as “shithole countries” is not OK. Calling white supremacists “very fine people” is not OK. Handing your billionaire friends massive handouts in the form of tax cuts paid for by ordinary Americans is not OK. Calling US Congresswomen of color "savages" and telling them to "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came" is not OK. Consistently trying to sabotage the Affordable Care Act, threatening coverage for millions of American women is not OK. A “Gag Rule” silencing doctors & nurses from providing reproductive healthcare information to their fellow Americans is not OK. None of this is OK. For nearly three long and tiring years, our American patriotism has been exploited. We were told by our current President that he would “make America great again.” Instead, we have a nation more divided than ever before and further away from the ideals that make America truly ‘great.’ Enough is enough. We’re taking a stand. We’re standing up for a woman’s right to choose, which is the law of the land. We’re standing up for women and LGBTQ+ rights. We’re standing up for the un- & under-insured’s ability to access affordable reproductive care. We’re standing up for every American’s right to a healthy life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Starting today, DHVANI will donate a percentage of our sales to non-profit organizations that support access to reproductive healthcare and fight Trump’s Title X gag rule in Congress. DHVANI is prepared for the fight of our lives. Will you #StandForSomething with us? . **DHVANI produced the images of this campaign to artistically express the frustrations we believe many women share. All images are metaphorical in nature only. DHVANI does NOT and will NEVER condone violence of ANY KIND.**
“Lady Liberty” is now on display in Times Square, New York City. . You can view it on the corner of 7th Avenue and 48th Street. (📷: AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey) . A Letter From The CEO: . “As you know, we’re extremely passionate about creating high-quality, fashionable and innovative products in the most sustainable and ethical ways possible. We will always strive to improve the comfort, fit, and quality of DHVANI products and we proudly believe that everyone deserves to feel comfortable and beautiful in their own skin. That will never change. . But the state of the world weighs heavily on us. There is a palpable tension in the air these days. As a Portland, Oregon-based company, we have been uncomfortably close to a clash of ideals that we can no longer just sit back and watch. That’s why we’ve decided to #StandForSomething and become the world’s first and only Activ(ist)Wear™ company. . DHVANI is a brand for people who are committed to making the world a better place. As of today, with each purchase, we donate to a featured nonprofit partner. The time has come to take action each and every day. We invite you to join us as we #StandForSomething together. . We recently learned that, despite originally being blocked by federal courts, the Trump administration has imposed a Title X gag rule that leaves people of color, people with low incomes, and those living in remote or rural areas with nowhere to go for reproductive healthcare. This is a targeted blow to the over 4 million patients who obtain birth control, cancer screenings and other essential care through Title X. We simply cannot stand for this. . You’ll notice some significant changes at DHVANI.com. We’re not afraid to make bold statements by exercising our first amendment rights. We realize that some of our customers won’t agree with us. We understand and respect our differences in opinion. . Join us and stand with DHVANI as we give a portion of every sale to non-profit organizations to help provide healthcare to women in need and to fight Trump’s gag rule in Congress.” . *DHVANI does NOT condone and will NEVER condone violence of ANY KIND.
Źródło: Fox News/ Instagram