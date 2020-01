Znów heroiczna walka o przetrwanie w Himalajach! Simone Moro był o włos od śmierci [FOTO]

View this post on Instagram

✧ Tamara's World ✧ Maybe I need to adjust my goals? Sometimes you may want too much, but yesterday it wasn't like that at all! We just wanted to go up and sleep in our camp 1. We were fast and happy and we crossed the ladder and the weather was getting worse, but now we were just a stone's throw away from the safe landing! Finding the route seemed easier than ever and as always we were careful. But then, after I crossed the crack and did that steep bit, I stopped. I was about to do the half boatman to get Simone to come, he took his first step and suddenly disappeared into the hole. My hand got stuck in the rope and I flew half a meter away from the hole. I did everything and more, time seemed endless and in the end, I could forget the thoughts of death, thank God! We both worked at our best to get Simone out of his 20 mt. flight! We're safe now! The hand paid heavily, as I held on to my thumb, 90 kg of Simone plus the backpack for at least 2 min. I screamed like I was being killed, and I knew what was going to happen… I faced all the work with one hand, between trust and tears. Again, we're safe! Simone has organized the evacuation and medical checks. Let's see!