Atak zimy na Bliskim Wschodzie. W tych miejscach śnieg to rzadkość [FOTO+VIDEO]

Zima na Bliskim Wschodzie jest w tym roku wyjątkowo ostra. Niskie temperatury i śnieg po raz kolejny pojawia się w miejscach, które rzadko kojarzą się z zimą.
Zimne arktyczne powietrze napłynęło z północy przez Morze Czarne co spowodowało obfite opady śniegu w Turcji, Iraku, Syrii i Libanie.
O ile śnieg w rejonach górskich tych krajów nie jest niczym dziwnym, to jego obecność w dolinach, na pustyniach czy w strefie brzegowej nad Morzem Czarnym lub Morzem Śródziemnym należy do rzadkości.
Osobną kwestią jest też ilość padającego śniegu. W tym roku jest go wyjątkowo dużo. W ubiegłym tygodniu świat obiegły wieści o tragicznych lawinach w Turcji, które pochłonęły ostatecznie aż 41 ofiar.
Irak
Snow in #Anbar desert!#Iraq pic.twitter.com/L0hZVCvBon
— 🇮🇶Iraq & Middle East Updates (@IraqLiveUpdate) February 10, 2020
It's snowing in here. #mosul#mosul2020 pic.twitter.com/F9vnpzgTJR
— Ali Y. Al-Baroodi (@AliBaroodi) February 9, 2020
Snow in #Karbala and southern provinces where temp hits 60C (140 F) in summer!
This is so rare it is seriously worrying..#Iraq pic.twitter.com/WaWYNazr2C
— 🇮🇶Iraq & Middle East Updates (@IraqLiveUpdate) February 10, 2020
Liban
Snow.. the more, the merrier 😍❄
By @ramirizk #Jezzine #WeAreLebanon pic.twitter.com/m3XzZhvHX3
— We Are Lebanon (@WeAreLebanon) February 9, 2020
Let it snow #lebanon #winter #season #snow #livelovelebanon #لبنان #ثلج pic.twitter.com/NcumE6odVB
— Camecan 🇱🇧 (@Camecan1) February 9, 2020
Afternoon trip ❄️❄️ hope y’all are having a warm day🥶 #Lebanon #snow pic.twitter.com/5qPAJlAhoI
— rosette (@rosette77293245) February 9, 2020
Syria
Syrian Arab Army soldier in the #Damascus countryside with heavy snow #Syria #Syrianarmy🇸🇾please feel free to follow for daily Syrian Arab Army updates 🇸🇾 pic.twitter.com/IupzqC7UIl
— Steele M (@SteeleSyAA) February 10, 2020
Turcja
Doğubayazıt’ta tufan kopuyor! Şiddetli Tipi Var! @Nowcasting_Turk @scelik01 @meteoroloji_twi @meteogreen @HavaForum @KanalHava @havaninotlari @mgm12bm @EryTurk54 @mehmeterenwx @StormchaserUKEU pic.twitter.com/MAi2N6NkXe
— gőzűkαrα (@gzkra_) February 8, 2020
A great view of the strong snow bands from the sea effect snow at Trabazon, Turkey, looking at thr Black Sea.
Thanks to Yusuf Şamlı for the video report. Posted with permission. pic.twitter.com/WdbZGaMC1Z
— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) February 10, 2020
25 cm of fresh snowfall in Nevsehir/Cappadocia, Turkey. The temperatures here dropped down to -15°C last night.
Thanks to Zeki Güngör for the report. Posted with permission. pic.twitter.com/iKOQQc8ZAg
— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) February 9, 2020
efekt cieplarniany, ocieplenie klimatu cha cha
+ nowe podatki