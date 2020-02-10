Atak zimy na Bliskim Wschodzie. W tych miejscach śnieg to rzadkość [FOTO+VIDEO]

Przez
Radosław Żurek
-
Trabzon leżący w Turcji nad Morzem Czarnym zasypany śniegiem fot. Twitter @ severeweatherEU autor Yusuf Şamlı
Trabzon leżący w Turcji nad Morzem Czarnym zasypany śniegiem fot. Twitter @ severeweatherEU autor Yusuf Şamlı

Zima na Bliskim Wschodzie jest w tym roku wyjątkowo ostra. Niskie temperatury i śnieg po raz kolejny pojawia się w miejscach, które rzadko kojarzą się z zimą.

Zimne arktyczne powietrze napłynęło z północy przez Morze Czarne co spowodowało obfite opady śniegu w Turcji, Iraku, Syrii i Libanie.

O ile śnieg w rejonach górskich tych krajów nie jest niczym dziwnym, to jego obecność w dolinach, na pustyniach czy w strefie brzegowej nad Morzem Czarnym lub Morzem Śródziemnym należy do rzadkości.

Osobną kwestią jest też ilość padającego śniegu. W tym roku jest go wyjątkowo dużo. W ubiegłym tygodniu świat obiegły wieści o tragicznych lawinach w Turcji, które pochłonęły ostatecznie aż 41 ofiar.

Irak

Liban

Syria

Turcja

 

 

 

PODOBNE ARTYKUŁYWIĘCEJ OD AUTORA

1 KOMENTARZ

ZOSTAW ODPOWIEDŹ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here