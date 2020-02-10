Atak zimy na Bliskim Wschodzie. W tych miejscach śnieg to rzadkość [FOTO+VIDEO]

Zimne arktyczne powietrze napłynęło z północy przez Morze Czarne co spowodowało obfite opady śniegu w Turcji, Iraku, Syrii i Libanie.

O ile śnieg w rejonach górskich tych krajów nie jest niczym dziwnym, to jego obecność w dolinach, na pustyniach czy w strefie brzegowej nad Morzem Czarnym lub Morzem Śródziemnym należy do rzadkości.

Osobną kwestią jest też ilość padającego śniegu. W tym roku jest go wyjątkowo dużo. W ubiegłym tygodniu świat obiegły wieści o tragicznych lawinach w Turcji, które pochłonęły ostatecznie aż 41 ofiar.

Irak

This is so rare it is seriously worrying.. #Iraq pic.twitter.com/WaWYNazr2C

Snow in #Karbala and southern provinces where temp hits 60C (140 F) in summer!

Liban

— We Are Lebanon (@WeAreLebanon) February 9, 2020

Afternoon trip ❄️❄️ hope y’all are having a warm day🥶 #Lebanon #snow pic.twitter.com/5qPAJlAhoI

Syria

Syrian Arab Army soldier in the #Damascus countryside with heavy snow #Syria #Syrianarmy 🇸🇾please feel free to follow for daily Syrian Arab Army updates 🇸🇾 pic.twitter.com/IupzqC7UIl

Turcja

A great view of the strong snow bands from the sea effect snow at Trabazon, Turkey, looking at thr Black Sea.

Thanks to Yusuf Şamlı for the video report. Posted with permission. pic.twitter.com/WdbZGaMC1Z

— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) February 10, 2020