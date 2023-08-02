Uzbrojony intruz na Kapitolu? Ewakuowano budynek [VIDEO]

Przez
JA
-
Strona Senatu na Kapitolu Stanów Zjednoczonych w Waszyngtonie. / foto: domena publiczna
Strona Senatu na Kapitolu Stanów Zjednoczonych w Waszyngtonie. / foto: domena publiczna
REKLAMA

Policja Kapitolu (USCP) poinformowała w środę, że otrzymała wezwanie informujące o możliwym uzbrojonym napastniku w jednym z budynków kompleksu należącego do Senatu. Służba przeprowadziła ewakuację budynku.

„Nasi funkcjonariusze przeszukują teren w i wokół budynków biurowych Senatu w odpowiedzi na zgłoszenie (linii alarmowej) 911” – podała policja na Twitterze.

REKLAMA

Budynki zostały ewakuowane, lecz policja nie potwierdziła dotąd, by zlokalizowała napastnika lub słyszała strzały.

Informacje o strzelcu w budynkach Senatu wydają się być fałszywym alarmem – przekazał w środę rzecznik stołecznej policji Hugh Carew.

REKLAMA