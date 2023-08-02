Uzbrojony intruz na Kapitolu? Ewakuowano budynek [VIDEO]

REKLAMA

Policja Kapitolu (USCP) poinformowała w środę, że otrzymała wezwanie informujące o możliwym uzbrojonym napastniku w jednym z budynków kompleksu należącego do Senatu. Służba przeprowadziła ewakuację budynku.

„Nasi funkcjonariusze przeszukują teren w i wokół budynków biurowych Senatu w odpowiedzi na zgłoszenie (linii alarmowej) 911” – podała policja na Twitterze.

Our officers are searching in and around the Senate Office Buildings in response to a concerning 911 call. Please stay away from the area as we are still investigating. We will continue to communicate with the public here. pic.twitter.com/vqCY0I7u8m — The U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) August 2, 2023

Heavy USCP presence in the basement of the Capitol, with underground entrances to senate office buildings blocked off. A first responders unit was just deployed to the plaza of the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/h3wqsZ41RB — Julie Tsirkin (@JulieNBCNews) August 2, 2023

Budynki zostały ewakuowane, lecz policja nie potwierdziła dotąd, by zlokalizowała napastnika lub słyszała strzały.

Informacje o strzelcu w budynkach Senatu wydają się być fałszywym alarmem – przekazał w środę rzecznik stołecznej policji Hugh Carew.

🚨#BREAKING: U.S. Capitol Police are responding to Possible Active Shooter at Senate Building Evacuations are Underway 📌#Washington | #DC Currently, there's a situation in Washington DC where multiple law enforcement and other agencies are responding to a possible active… pic.twitter.com/Vm52U0yfly — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) August 2, 2023

Massive police and emergency personnel presence on Capitol Hill right now This is outside the office buildings. pic.twitter.com/fdLMcBhj4d — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) August 2, 2023