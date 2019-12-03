Wygląda imponująco. Melania Trump przystroiła Biały Dom. Czuć już Święta [VIDEO]

Przez
WT
-
Biały Dom udekorowany na Święta. Fot. Twitter
Biały Dom udekorowany na Święta. Fot. Twitter

Prezydentowa Melania Trump, prawdziwa gospodyni Białego Domu, przygotowała już siedzibę prezydenta USA na nadchodzące Święta Bożego Narodzenia.

– Duch Ameryki świeci w Białym Domu! Z przyjemnością dzielę się tym pięknym pokazem patriotyzmu, aby wszyscy mogli go zobaczyć, i cieszę się, że każdy może doświadczyć piękna sezonu # Boże Narodzenie! – napisała pani Trump.

Trzeba przyznać, ze wystrój jest zrobiony z klasą i smakiem.

