Wygląda imponująco. Melania Trump przystroiła Biały Dom. Czuć już Święta [VIDEO]

Prezydentowa Melania Trump, prawdziwa gospodyni Białego Domu, przygotowała już siedzibę prezydenta USA na nadchodzące Święta Bożego Narodzenia.

– Duch Ameryki świeci w Białym Domu! Z przyjemnością dzielę się tym pięknym pokazem patriotyzmu, aby wszyscy mogli go zobaczyć, i cieszę się, że każdy może doświadczyć piękna sezonu # Boże Narodzenie! – napisała pani Trump.

Trzeba przyznać, ze wystrój jest zrobiony z klasą i smakiem.

“The Spirit of America” is shining in the White House this Christmas season—a tribute to the traditions, customs, and history that make America great! 🎄

“The Spirit of America” is shining in the @WhiteHouse! I am delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism for all to see, and excited for everyone to experience the beauty of the #Christmas season! pic.twitter.com/qGxxl9qBrd

— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) 2 grudnia 2019