MARGOT ZNÓW SZOKUJE. Twierdzi, że Polacy chcą zabijać osoby LGBT [WIDEO]

I dag markerer vi Trondheim Pride, og siden vi ikke møtes til parade så feirer vi alle at du er #skeivderduer!I år har vi fått den ære at den polske aktivistgruppa Stop Bzdurom (Stopp tullet) har skrevet en appell for oss! 7. august i år ble den ikke-binære transaktivisten Margot Szutowicz fra Stop Bzdurom anholdt, anklaget for å ha prydet flere statuer med regnbueflagg og å ha skadet en varebil dekket med anti-abort-propaganda. I 20 dager ble hun holdt i fengsel, og slapp ut et par uker før Trondheim Pride startet. Flere skeive aktivister sitter fremdeles fengslet i Polen.Siden Margot og Stop Bzdurom ikke er her i Trondheim, så holder vi appellen på deres vegne. I tillegg så oppfordrer vi alle til å hjelpe til med å spre ordene til de skeive aktivistene: les appellen som står under høyt for deg selv, en partner, barnebarna eller samle hele nabolaget og spre Margot og Lou sin kamp – eller se og hør dem fortelle med egne stemmer på videoen.Her er Margot og Lou sin appell:Here in Poland, the biggest witch-hunt targeting the LGBT+ folks is going on. Our politicians are peddling bullshit that we are pedophiles, that we rape children – I think they want to kill us. It's hard to relax and not think about this. Just in the last month, dozens of activists were beaten and arrested by the police. The situation is kind of fucked up. People try to tell us that our problems as a LGBT community are just a placeholder topic in the public debate. That the LGBT activists that are currently being arrested are just a scapegoat, and that suffering is nothing more than political chatter that's important during the election campaing but disappears after the voting is done. We would like to stop being just the election topic and start to contribute to public debate everyday outside of election season. We want to have our problems and grievances heard. We want to stop just saying that we have a right to exist and start fixing the situation. And that's what we are doing – and it's working, seeing how many acts of solidarity with us we've seen. The situation is dire, it's really fucking bad. But it really doesn't matter, we will still be fighting for our rights, even though it's really tiresome. Don't let people forget about us!

Opublikowany przez Trondheim Pride Sobota, 12 września 2020