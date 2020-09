Nie założyła maseczki, więc założyli jej kajdanki. Na oczach małych dzieci [WIDEO]

View this post on Instagram

I feel so many things watching this. I want to vomit. I want to punch every single complacent person in the stands standing by like pansies. Why did people sit by and do nothing? Are they really that brainwashed? Who was the sick F who tattled like a kindergartner? Trauma to her children at the hands of tyranny backed by the false religion of #scientism Is this what politicians are willing to sacrifice because they hate the President this much? When will people stand? When will people say they have had enough? This woman is screaming FREEDOM AND CHOICE and she is everything I would have been in that moment, and yes she was TAZED over mask. Tased! If you stand for NOTHING you fall for anything. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. This needs to be shared far and wide and she needs to win a huge lawsuit. But even beyond that….every single one of us is what stops this, so do not think for a second they complying is working. Compliance is permission to walk all over you and your family. This is it my friends, we are stronger together. UNMASK YOURSELF NOW!